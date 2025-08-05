Victus Global launches $10 million fund to support small-cap blockchain projects

PANews reported on August 5 that the crypto-native fund Victus Global announced the establishment of a US$10 million investment fund aimed at supporting blockchain projects with low market capitalization and market adaptability.

The fund is primarily targeted at projects within Victus Global’s internal strategic partner network, ecosystem projects that have benefited from its token services and over-the-counter investments, and external projects that can be integrated into its trading, hedging, or Web3 infrastructure pipelines.