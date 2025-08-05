Analysis: Currently, 351,000 BTC have changed hands in the $112,000 to $114,000 range, with $117,000 to $118,000 becoming the current key resistance level.

PANews reported on August 5th that crypto analyst Murphy noted that BTC's support at the key $112,000 level is significant. Based on the MVRV extreme deviation pricing range, the trend oscillation since April has consistently run between the orange and yellow lines, with the lower band currently at $112,000. As long as it doesn't fall below this line, the trend will continue, with the rebound high expected to reach the upper band of $124,000.

Furthermore, URPD data shows that as of today, 351,000 BTC have traded between $112,000 and $114,000, an increase of 80,000 BTC since August 3rd. Currently, $117,000 to $118,000 represents the most critical resistance level. Before breaking through, BTC could potentially retreat to $112,000. The ideal trend is for the price to consolidate between $112,000 and $117,000, absorbing undecided investors and building momentum for a subsequent breakout.