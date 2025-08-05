Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE tackles $0.21 resistance after 5% gain, but derivatives remain weak

Fxstreet
2025/08/05 06:40
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00776-16.82%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19661-4.77%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000105-14.63%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05644-3.76%
  • Dogecoin gained 5% on Monday after over two weeks of steady declines, constituting a 35% loss.
  • The memecoin's open interest and funding rates have remained weak, aligning with its decline in the past two weeks.
  • DOGE is tackling the $0.21 resistance as its technical indicators hint at a recovery.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 5% on Monday, joining the general crypto market in showing recovery signs. In a bid to offset a 35% decline in the past two weeks, the top memecoin is tackling the $0.21 resistance, strengthened by key technical indicators.

DOGE derivatives and on-chain data remain at weak levels despite recent rise

Dogecoin is showing recovery signs on Monday, rising about 5% as it looks to break out of its bearish trend over the past two weeks. The memecoin declined 35% from the last two weeks of July, spanning into August 3.

The weakness in DOGE is also reflected in its futures open interest, which has been declining steadily alongside its price.

Open interest (OI) refers to the total number of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market. During its price decline, Dogecoin's OI dropped from 19.69 billion DOGE to 15.36 billion DOGE. At the same time, its funding rates have remained largely at low levels after plunging from overheated conditions in mid-July.

DOGE Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

Meanwhile, DOGE whales, entities holding 10-100 million tokens, added firepower to the downtrend with their selling spree of over 740 million DOGE tokens since July 17, per Santiment data.

DOGE tests $0.21 as Stoch recovers from oversold conditions

On the technical side, DOGE bounced off a descending trendline extending from December 2024 and is testing the $0.21 resistance, which is strengthened by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A move above this level and a subsequent flip of the $0.26 hurdle could see the top memecoin rise to tackle its six-month resistance at $0.28.

DOGE/USDT daily chart

Dogecoin's Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is also showing signs of recovery from oversold conditions, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level line. A firm move above the neutral level in both momentum indicators could spark a strong recovery for the memecoin.

On the downside, DOGE could decline toward $0.14 if it fails to hold the $0.18 level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.012-9.15%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0752+30.10%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000859+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.000661-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1193-1.15%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136-10.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July