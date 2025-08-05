Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before Recovery

CryptoNews
2025/08/05 18:21
Coinbase’s Base network experienced a 19-minute block production halt on August 5, with the latest block remaining at height 33,792,704 before resuming normal operations.

The Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain reported the issue at 6:15 UTC and confirmed resolution by 6:44 UTC according to its official status page, marking the network’s first significant outage.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before RecoverySource: Base Status Page

Network Recovers as Token Creation Surge Tests Infrastructure Limits

Base mainnet experienced delays in deposits, withdrawals, block production, and Flashblocks functionality during the disruption.

The network identified and fixed the underlying issue within 30 minutes while continuing to monitor for additional problems, though officials did not disclose the specific cause of the halt.

The outage might have occurred as Base experiences unprecedented growth in token creation, recently overtaking Solana in daily launches with over 54,000 new tokens on July 27.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before RecoverySource: TheBlock

The surge stems from the integration of social platforms Zora and Farcaster into the rebranded Base App, which automatically mints creator coins from social posts.

Base’s rapid expansion includes 1.6 million tokens launched and nearly 3 million traders participating since the app relaunch, generating approximately $470 million in trading volume.

The network’s institutional adoption accelerated with JPMorgan’s JPMD digital deposit token launch and Shopify’s USDC payment integration across 34 countries.

Creator Economy Boom Drives Network Activity to Record Levels

Base’s transformation into a comprehensive SocialFi platform through the July rebranding of Coinbase Wallet has fundamentally altered its usage patterns.

The integration of Zora’s smart contracts enables automatic ERC-20 token minting from every social post, creating tradable creator coins with instant liquidity.

Daily token launches skyrocketed from 6,649 on July 1 to approximately 50,000 by month-end, establishing Base as the leading network for token creation.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before RecoverySource: Dune Analytics

The flagship ZORA token achieved a $200 million market cap, up 185% from April’s $70 million valuation.

Notable creator coins achieved substantial valuations, including Zeebu at over $485 million market cap, Wormhole at over $355 million, and Yield Guild Games at over $80 million with over $12 million daily volume.

The ecosystem’s rapid growth prompted Base creator Jesse Pollak to call for crypto funds to take “$5 million or more” positions in creator coin indexes.

The Base App combines social networking powered by Farcaster, USDC payments, on-chain identity management, and dApp discovery in a single interface.

Users can earn up to 4.1% APY holding USDC while accessing hundreds of mini-apps for gaming, yield farming, and prediction markets.

Notably, Base Chain’s recent Flashblocks upgrade reduced effective block times from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making transactions 10 times faster.

The network also processes international transactions under $0.01 with 200-millisecond settlement times.

Security Challenges Mount Despite Institutional Backing

Base faced significant security incidents alongside its growth trajectory, including the $2.5 million Arcadia Finance hack on July 15.

Attackers exploited a vulnerability in the Rebalancer contract’s swapData parameters to drain user vaults of USDC, USDS, and other tokens before bridging funds to the Ethereum mainnet.

The Arcadia breach marked the platform’s second major security incident following a $455,000 hack in October 2023.

Both attacks exploited insufficient input validation and reentrancy protection in smart contract code, with PeckShield previously warning about persistent vulnerabilities.

Coinbase launched a $5 million bug bounty program through Cantina, targeting Base network smart contracts and on-chain products.

The initiative covers critical components, including Verified Pools, Fault-Proof Audits, and WebAuthn modules, representing one of the largest Web3 security programs.

The exchange simultaneously dealt with a data breach affecting nearly 70,000 users through bribed overseas support staff, resulting in a $20 million ransom demand that Coinbase refused to pay.

The company terminated over 200 TaskUs employees and established enhanced insider-threat detection systems.

Base’s network halt joins a pattern of blockchain outages in 2024, including Sui’s hour-long crash, TON’s six-hour disruption amid DOGS token demand, Avalanche’s two-hour block production failure, and Solana’s repeated five-hour outages.

It is evident that this incident isn’t new of its kind, and it shows the infrastructure challenges faced by blockchain networks as they scale to accommodate mainstream adoption.

