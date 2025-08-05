Robin Energy Completes $3 Million Bitcoin Allocation

PANews reported on August 5th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: RBNE ) has completed a $ 3 million Bitcoin allocation through Anchorage Digital Bank , a compliant custodian, as the first phase of its board-approved Bitcoin financial strategy. Anchorage is the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the United States and meets the SEC's qualified custodian standards. The company stated that it will continue to purchase additional shares depending on market conditions.

