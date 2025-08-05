Galaxy Digital announces Q2 financial results, net profit reaches US$30.7 million

2025/08/05 19:45

PANews reported on August 5th that Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ / TSX: GLXY ) released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported net income of $ 30.7 million, or $ 0.08 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $ 211 million, primarily driven by the appreciation of digital assets and investments on the balance sheet and improved performance in its digital asset business. As of June 30th , the company had total equity of $ 2.62 billion, with $ 1.2 billion in cash and stablecoins. During the second quarter, Galaxy completed its corporate restructuring and officially listed on the Nasdaq on May 16th . Subsequently, its digital asset business achieved its best monthly performance in history in July . Furthermore, in the third quarter, Galaxy completed a large transaction selling over 80,000 bitcoins for a client, expanded its Helios data center capacity to 800MW , and signed an agreement to acquire adjacent land and a 1GW power connection request, increasing its total data center capacity to 3.5GW .

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
PANews2025/08/06 09:24

