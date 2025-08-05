Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st, the company's monthly active users (MAUs) increased to 1.7 million, a significant increase from 1.5 million at the end of June, including approximately 20,000 Passkeys wallet users. The company's treasury holds 2,087 Bitcoin (2,058 at the end of June), 2,742 Ethereum (2,729 at the end of June), and 34,578 Solana (31,823 at the end of June). In July, the platform's exchange service providers processed $632 million in trading volume, of which XO Swap partners contributed $149 million, or 24%, representing month-over-month growth. The company's CFO stated that operations in July drove another increase in digital asset reserves, with further details to be disclosed during the earnings call on August 11th.

