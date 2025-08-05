Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

PANews
2025/08/05 19:51
Bitcoin
BTC$113,516.73-0.82%

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st, the company's monthly active users (MAUs) increased to 1.7 million, a significant increase from 1.5 million at the end of June, including approximately 20,000 Passkeys wallet users. The company's treasury holds 2,087 Bitcoin (2,058 at the end of June), 2,742 Ethereum (2,729 at the end of June), and 34,578 Solana (31,823 at the end of June). In July, the platform's exchange service providers processed $632 million in trading volume, of which XO Swap partners contributed $149 million, or 24%, representing month-over-month growth. The company's CFO stated that operations in July drove another increase in digital asset reserves, with further details to be disclosed during the earnings call on August 11th.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8-9.88%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0754+30.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006606-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
SIX$0.01936-0.36%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000079-21.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:24

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July