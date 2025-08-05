SharpLink's Ethereum holdings increased to 521,939, and all of its ETH was staked.

PANews reported on August 5th that SharpLink (SBET)'s latest announcement revealed that the company currently holds 521,939 Ethereum (ETH). Between July 28th and August 3rd, SharpLink purchased 83,561 ETH for a total of $264.5 million, at an average purchase price of $3,634. The amount of ETH held per share ("ETH concentration") has increased from 3.40 last week to 3.66, an 83% increase since the strategy was launched on June 2nd. Currently, all of SharpLink's ETH holdings are staked, earning a total of 929 ETH in staking rewards.

