Cango's Bitcoin production in July increased by 45% month-on-month to 650.5

PANews reported on August 5th that Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) announced its Bitcoin production and mining operations data for July 2025. In July, 650.5 Bitcoins were produced, a 45% increase from the previous month , with an average daily output of 20.99 Bitcoins. The company's total Bitcoin holdings reached 4,529.7 , and its deployed computing power increased to 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) , with an average monthly operating computing power of 40.91 EH/s . Cango stated that with the new management team in place and its Bitcoin reserves increasing, it will accelerate its vertical integration efforts and develop a diversified mining and energy infrastructure.

