BounceBit Launches First RWA Yield Platform Based on Franklin Templeton On-Chain Treasury Bond Fund

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Digital Journal , BounceBit officially launched BB Prime , an innovative yield platform that combines real-world assets ( RWAs ) with crypto-native strategies. Leveraging Franklin Templeton's on-chain U.S. Treasury bond fund, the platform implements a new, regulated, on-chain yield model. BB Prime combines the security of Treasury bonds with the efficiency of blockchain arbitrage, offering users a way to participate in structured financial products without relying on traditional stablecoins. BB Prime runs on BounceBit's proprietary compliant infrastructure, supporting regulated custody, automated capital allocation, and seamless integration with centralized exchanges. Pre-registration for BB Prime is now open for institutions and qualified users.

