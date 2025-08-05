Trump says banks discriminate against his supporters

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump said on Tuesday that he believes several banks discriminate against his supporters, adding that Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase had discriminated against him in the past by refusing to accept his deposits. In an exclusive interview with CNBC, he said: "I think they completely discriminate against me, and even more so, they discriminate against a lot of conservatives. I think the word discrimination applies more to Trump supporters than to conservatives."

