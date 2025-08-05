CleanSpark, a mining company, produced 671 Bitcoins in July, increasing its holdings to 12,703.

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to PRNewswire , US Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK ) released its operating data for July 2025. The company produced a total of 671 bitcoins that month, with a peak daily output of 23.98 and an average daily output of 21.65 . By the end of July , CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings had increased to 12,703 , with a total annual output of 4,639 . The company raised funds through strategic Bitcoin sales, avoiding equity financing and shareholder dilution. CleanSpark also surpassed 1 gigawatt of contracted power capacity, demonstrating its infrastructure expansion capabilities. Despite high temperatures in the southeastern United States leading to load adjustments in some areas, the company's flexible power agreements and multi-regional presence effectively supported grid stability.

