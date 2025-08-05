100 listed companies worldwide hold over 955,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 5th that data shows that the top 100 publicly traded companies currently hold a total of 955,526 BTC, representing approximately 4.55% of the circulating supply. MicroStrategy leads the list with 628,791 BTC, followed by Marathon Digital (50,000) and newcomer XXI (43,514). Twenty companies, including Galaxy Digital, CleanSpark, and Empery Digital, increased their Bitcoin holdings over the past week, demonstrating that crypto assets continue to be a key asset allocation for corporate treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.