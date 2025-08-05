Nasdaq, S&P 500 eye gains as stocks rebound

Crypto.news
2025/08/05 22:11
GAINS
GAINS$0.02447-0.68%

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as stocks looked to extend the positive start to the week, with earnings in focus as investors continued to monitor the macroeconomic environment.

Summary
  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened a little changed, while Dow Jones Industrial Average added 90 points as stocks looked to bounce higher.
  • Earnings, tariffs and interest rates remain key factors across the market.

The S&P 500 had added 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite was edging up as the leading U.S. indexes looked to bounce. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 90 points to extend the notable rebound seen on Monday.

Stocks saw a sharp sell-off last week, with Friday’s session in turmoil amid weak jobs data, fresh tariff concerns, and President Donald Trump’s firing of the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner.

As equities target a fresh rally, cryptocurrencies remain at key support and resistance levels. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield edged higher as markets digested the latest developments on tariffs. Corporate earnings and new data on the services sector also remain in focus.

Corporate earnings

Wall Street benefited from key earnings reports, led by positive results from top tech companies. The dip on Friday looked to dampen sentiment before markets bounced on Monday, and investors may be eyeing further strength as the earnings season picks up again. 

Palantir shares rose 6% after the defense technology company’s earnings report showed revenue exceeded $1 billion. Investors will want the same for AMD, Rivian, McDonald’s and Disney. AMD and Rivian report on Tuesday, while McDonald’s and Disney will release their earnings reports on Wednesday Aug. 6. 

Tariffs, Fed

In addition to earnings, tariff headlines remain a major driver of sentiment. While stocks have remained largely resilient since the initial negative reaction in April, ongoing developments continue to influence market outlook.

Meanwhile, Trump told CNBC in an interview that he has narrowed his list of potential Federal Reserve chair nominees to four. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not among the candidates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May 2026, has faced sharp criticism over the central bank’s interest rate policy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8-9.88%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0754+30.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006606-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
SIX$0.01936-0.36%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000079-21.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:24

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July