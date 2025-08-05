Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 5th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC, or approximately $440 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust saw an outflow of 2,544 BTC, reducing its holdings to 738,489 BTC. During the same period, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH, or approximately $566 million. iShares Ethereum Trust saw an outflow of 101,975 ETH, reducing its holdings to 2,927,084 ETH.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.