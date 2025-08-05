Upexi's SOL holdings exceeded 2 million, with a market value exceeding US$300 million.

PANews reported on August 5th that publicly listed company Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ) announced that its Solana ( SOL ) holdings surged 172% in July , reaching 2,000,518 Solana tokens as of August 4, 2025 , with a total market capitalization of approximately $ 334 million. The company significantly increased its Solana holdings and the number of Solana tokens per share through a new $ 200 million private placement. Currently, Upexi has staked nearly all of its Solana tokens, earning an annualized yield of approximately 8% and approximately $ 65,000 in daily returns. Additionally, approximately 57% of its Solana holdings are locked up for purchase at a discount to the current price, providing potential returns for shareholders. The current price per share is 0.0339 Solana , equivalent to $ 5.68 .

