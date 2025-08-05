Ethereum's new proposal EIP-0000: Unified Multi-dimensional Fee Market

PANews reported on August 5th that the Ethereum community released EIP-0000, co-proposed by Anders Elowsson and Vitalik Buterin. The proposal aims to introduce a unified, multi-dimensional fee market for Ethereum transactions, allowing users to set a single "max_fee" for various resources (such as gas and blobs). This eliminates the need to set individual fees for each resource, improving capital efficiency, simplifying the user experience, and laying the foundation for future expansion of more resource types. EIP-0000 is expected to unify existing fee mechanisms and further evolve Ethereum's economic model.

