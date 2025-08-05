Michigan State Pension Fund Increases Holdings of Ark Bitcoin ETF to 300,000 Shares

PANews
2025/08/05 23:17

PANews reported on August 5 that the Michigan State Pension Fund disclosed in a holdings report submitted to the SEC that as of June 30, it held 300,000 shares of the Ark Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with a market value of approximately US$10.7 million, a significant increase from 100,000 shares on March 31.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase to List Succinct (PROVE)

Coinbase to List Succinct (PROVE)

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase Assets will launch support for Succinct ( PROVE ), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. The PROVE-USD trading pair will launch in
Succinct
PROVE$0.8561+71.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509-10.86%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000005017-32.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 00:10
TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.

TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.

PANews reported on August 5th that Towns Protocol tweeted that some wallets that passed the eligibility check were temporarily unable to access their airdrops due to an interface bug; their
TOWNS
TOWNS$0.03738+273.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 22:49
SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), has expanded its Ethereum treasury by purchasing 83,561 ETH between July 28 and August 3, 2025. NEW: SharpLink now holds 521,939 ETH Between July 28 – August 3, SharpLink acquired 83,561 ETH for $264.5M at an average price of $3,634 ETH-per-share (“ETH Concentration”) is now 3.66, up from 3.40 last week, and has increased 83% since we began the strategy on June 2nd 100%… pic.twitter.com/X1MFXFDj37 — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 5, 2025 The weekly accumulation, valued at $264.5 million, increased the company’s total ETH holdings to 521,939—up 19% from 438,190 ETH the prior week. This marks another major leap in SharpLink’s aggressive treasury strategy , which began on June 2, 2025. Since the start of the program, the company has boosted its ETH holdings by more than 150%. Average Purchase Price Declines For the week ending August 3, the average ETH purchase price stood at $3,634, a modest decrease from the previous week’s $3,756. Despite the minor dip in price, SharpLink has accelerated its buying activity, acquiring more ETH than in any of the three preceding weeks. Since mid-July, the company has maintained a consistent pace of large-scale ETH purchases, starting with 74,700 ETH in the week ending July 13 and growing weekly, reaching 83,600 ETH in the most recent update. ETH Concentration Rises SharpLink’s ETH-per-share concentration—referred to as “ETH Concentration”—rose to 3.66 from 3.40 the previous week. This figure reflects the number of ETH per outstanding share and has increased by 83% since the treasury strategy was launched. The metric is a key indicator of how tightly SharpLink is tying shareholder value to Ethereum’s price performance and adoption. ATM Facility Drives Capital Growth To fund its ETH accumulation, SharpLink said it continues to rely on its At-the-Market (ATM) facility. For the week ending August 3, the company issued 13.6 million shares, generating $264.5 million in net proceeds. This follows the $279.2 million raised the prior week and the $96.6 million the week before. Cumulatively, the company has issued over 52 million shares and raised more than $1 billion since the strategy was launched. Adding momentum to the company’s evolving direction, Joseph Chalom—former digital asset strategist at BlackRock— officially assumed his role as Co-CEO on July 24. Chalom reaffirmed SharpLink’s commitment to expanding its ETH treasury, stating, “SharpLink remains deeply committed to its mission of creating enduring shareholder value by building the largest and most trusted ETH treasury company.” He added that the company is evaluating additional capital formation strategies—including debt and equity-linked instruments—to further scale its ETH holdings and reinforce alignment with Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance. As of August 3, 100% of SharpLink’s ETH is staked, and cumulative staking rewards reached 929 ETH, further strengthening the company’s crypto-native yield generation strategy.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016623-6.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1494-20.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10464-1.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15217-5.34%
FUND
FUND$0.02657-0.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/05 23:58

Trending News

More

Coinbase to List Succinct (PROVE)

TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.

SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH.

One Smartphone, Two Streams: How JAMining Redefines Cloud Mining for ETH and BTC