Succinct decentralized ZK proof network mainnet launched and enabled PROVE tokens

PANews reported on August 5th that The Block reported that the ZK infrastructure project Succinct has launched its decentralized proof network, the Succinct Prover Network, on the Ethereum mainnet and simultaneously activated its native PROVE token for validator payments and governance incentives. The network provides a zero-knowledge proof request and verification market, has integrated with 35 protocols, processed over 5 million proofs, and secured over $4 billion in assets. Succinct previously received $55 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.