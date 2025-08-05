Litecoin gets its first major treasury backer in MEI Pharma’s $100m play

MEI Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech firm, just made an unexpected pivot, allocating nine figures to Litecoin as a treasury asset. With GSR advising and Charlie Lee on board, the move signals a growing institutional belief in crypto’s role beyond speculation.

Summary MEI Pharma becomes the first U.S.-listed public company to adopt Litecoin as its primary treasury reserve, acquiring $110.4M in LTC.

The strategy was developed with GSR and Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, reflecting a shift toward operational use of crypto in non-fintech sectors.

MEI cited Litecoin’s uptime, efficiency, and broad integration as key reasons behind its pivot from cash to crypto reserves.

On August 4, Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical company MEI Pharma announced the acquisition of 929,548 Litecoin (LTC) tokens at an average price of $107.58, cementing a $110.4 million bet on the cryptocurrency as a primary reserve asset.

The move, executed in partnership with crypto market maker GSR and guided by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, who joined MEI’s board earlier this year, marks the first instance of a U.S. public company anchoring its treasury strategy in LTC.

Why Litecoin? The calculus behind MEI Pharma’s crypto pivot

According to the press release, MEI Pharma’s pivot to LTC was shaped by three key factors: network resilience, transactional efficiency, and real-world adoption. With over 13 years of uninterrupted uptime, Litecoin remains one of the longest-running blockchains without a major network failure, a reliability record few protocols can match.

Combined with consistently low fees and fast settlement times, it’s a platform that aligns more with treasury stability than speculative hype.

This endorsement carries weight. Lee’s involvement suggests MEI isn’t merely parking funds in crypto but actively integrating Litecoin into its financial operations. The partnership with GSR, a firm specializing in institutional crypto execution, further signals serious intent.

At the same time, MEI emphasized that its treasury initiative does not signal a pivot away from biotech. The company said it remains committed to its drug development pipeline, which includes voruciclib, a CDK9 inhibitor currently in pre-clinical review. Future R&D activities are still underway, and management indicated plans to proceed with investigational research in the months ahead.

Still, the scale of the Litecoin allocation signals more than a side experiment. The move coincides with MEI’s planned corporate identity refresh, hinting at broader ambitions. Per the press release, the rebranding may include participation in Litecoin mining. That would place MEI in a rare category: a public company attempting to bridge two sectors as different as clinical therapeutics and decentralized finance.