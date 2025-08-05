China’s Plan To Destroy The Dollar: Smart Money is on Hong Kong

The China crypto ban just added another delicious layer to the Asian markets. China is creating a dip so they can buy it.

Our theory at 99B is that China bans btc logoBTC ▼-0.86% when the price is high and unbans it when the BTC price is low, so their citizens and companies don’t buy high. Forced diamond hands.

In addition, Beijing announced this week that it will start unloading its stockpile of seized crypto through licensed exchanges in Hong Kong.

By pushing confiscated assets into licensed platforms, China injects liquidity, props up volume, and molds Hong Kong into a pricing engine for global crypto markets. Here’s what you need to know:

China Crypto Ban is a LIE That Will See Hong Kong Become the Biggest BTC Hub

Hong Kong’s digital asset framework rests on several legal pillars:

However, licensing alone doesn’t create influence. Liquidity does. By offloading state-seized crypto through Hong Kong, we’ll see added liquidity turn the city into a pressure valve, and China can open or close to influence global crypto markets.

(Source)

Real-time data from CoinGlass and DeFiLlama illustrate the impact of open interest on Hong Kong-listed crypto pairs, which have surged by 35% in recent weeks.

Additionally, on-chain stablecoin TVL through issuers targeting Hong Kong stablecoin licenses already shows a 28% month-on-month increase—suggesting that institutional capital is positioning for the new regime.

(Source)

Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

Strategic Implications: Hong Kong Ascendant, U.S. Passive

By strategically aligning regulation and liquidity, China aims to build Hong Kong into a digital asset super-hub—a geopolitical and financial lever. Unlike the U.S., which maintains a passive “hold-only” Bitcoin reserve, Hong Kong can convert and deploy crypto to influence price discovery and market narratives.

This shift raises critical questions:

For crypto investors, compliance professionals, and policymakers alike, the takeaway is clear: Hong Kong now holds the switch.

For years, crypto has been held back by boomers who refuse to accept that the writing is on the wall. The same people pursuing wars they can’t win are holding back the crypto revolution because they think they can still rule the world if they censor the Internet.

China is waking up to that game, and nobody can stop them.

The post China's Plan To Destroy The Dollar: Smart Money is on Hong Kong appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

