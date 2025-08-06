Coinbase Launches "Embedded Wallet" Service to Help Developers Easily Integrate Crypto Functionality

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block , Coinbase's developer platform has officially launched " Embedded Wallets," enabling developers to integrate self-hosted wallets into their applications with minimal code. This service supports features including fiat deposits and crypto asset swaps. Users can log in via email, SMS, or OAuth , and the wallets are self-hosted. The new product leverages the same underlying architecture as Coinbase DEX accounts, features enterprise-grade key management and compliance capabilities, and integrates with Coinbase development tools such as MagicSpend and Onramp . Developers are already using the wallet for decentralized applications, games, and consumer platforms.

