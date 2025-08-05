Here’s why the Illuvium’s ILV price is soaring

Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:37
SphereX
HERE$0.000587+54.88%
Illuvium
ILV$20.39-4.22%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02431-4.92%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000281-2.63%
Propy
PRO$0.7509-4.58%

Illuvium token price surged for the third consecutive day, reaching its highest point since February 14 as the Pro League started. 

Summary
  • Illuvium price jumped after the developers released details of the Pro League.
  • The event will run from August 3, with the main event ending in December.
  • Technicals point to more upside, with the potential price target being at $41.

Illuvium (ILV) rose to a high of $23.65, up 160% from its lowest level this year. The surge came alongside a 3,200% spike in daily volume to $344 million, well above its $124 million market capitalization.

Illuvium Pro League kicks off

The ILV price spiked after the developers launched the 2025 edition of the Illuvium Pro League. The league will include three tournaments: IPL 250, IPL 500, and IPL 1000, with various qualification paths to the main event.

A two-point system will be in play: IPL points, earned from tournaments, and RLP, accumulated through the ranked ladder. The season begins August 16 and culminates in a world event in December.

IPL 250 will feature 32 players and a $2,000 prize pool. IPL 500 will host 64 players and offer $5,000, while the IPL 1000 will be an invite-only event with 64 players. Additional “last call” and “last chance” events will provide final opportunities to qualify.

The main event in December will involve 64 players, with 32 earning a payout from the total $250,000 prize pool.

ILV’s rally was also fueled by on-chain data showing increased accumulation by smart money investors. According to Nansen, these investors now hold over 91,000 ILV tokens, a significant rise from a month ago. Meanwhile, the ILV supply on exchanges has dropped from 2.81 million to 2.74 million.

Meanwhile, the supply of ILV tokens in exchanges has dropped to 2.74 million from last month’s high of 2.81 million.

ILV price surged after forming a double-bottom pattern

ILV price

The daily chart shows that the ILV price dropped to a low of $9.7, where it formed a double-bottom pattern whose neckline was at $18, its highest point on May 10. 

The token has since moved above its 50-day moving average and briefly crossed the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The most likely scenario is continued upside leading into the tournament’s start, followed by a potential pullback.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8-9.88%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0754+30.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006606-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
SIX$0.01936-0.36%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000079-21.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:24

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July