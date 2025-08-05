Coinbase to List Mamo (MAMO) on the Base Network

PANews reported on August 5th that Coinbase Assets will list the Mamo (MAMO) token and support its transfer and trading on the Base network. Officials advise against sending MAMO through other networks, as this may result in loss of funds. MAMO transfers will be available in regions where @Coinbase and @CoinbaseExch support trading. The MAMO/USD trading pair will launch in phases starting at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on or after August 6, 2025, subject to liquidity conditions. MAMO support may be limited in some compliant regions.

