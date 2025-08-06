Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund expands to BounceBit

Crypto.news
2025/08/06 01:07
FUND
FUND$0.026-2.14%

BounceBit has added support for Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund, with the integration targeted at bringing structured yield strategies to investors.

Summary
  • BounceBit has added Franklin Templeton’s money market fund to its BounceBit Prime platform.
  • Investors can leverage the integration to access structured yield strategies.

BounceBit announced its integration with asset manager Franklin Templeton on August 5, noting that the firm’s tokenized money market fund is now accessible via the Blockchain Capital and YZi Labs-backed platform’s BounceBit Prime product.

Adding Franklin Templeton’s money market fund to BB Prime makes  BounceBit the go-to platform for structured yield in the real-world assets market.

What does this mean?

BounceBit says the money market fund will act as both collateral and settlement on its platform, with the move aimed at making investing in the RWA ecosystem more capital-efficient than passive holdings.

In this case, traders can benefit from both the exposure to the underlying RWA yield of approximately 4.5% from Franklin Templeton’s fund and the yield opportunities that come with the asset’s use on exchange venues.

RWA market expansion

Franklin Templeton launched its tokenized U.S. government fund in 2021, with BENJI representing shares of the $692 million OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund. 

The fund, which Franklin Templeton announced on Aug. 4 that it is now supported by crypto-friendly Anchorage Digital Bank, is live onchain across Ethereum, Solana, Stellar and Avalanche. Franklin has also expanded its BENJI token to VeChain.

Other major players in the tokenized assets market include BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Janus Henderson and Guggenheim Treasury. U.S. Treasury debt, tokenized stocks, private credit and corporate bonds are some of the RWA assets getting increased adoption onchain.

BounceBit plans to be a major part of the RWA market with tokenized stock products targeted for the United States, Europe, Hong Kong and Japan.

Robinhood unveiled its new tokenized stocks platform on Arbitrum in July, with investors across the 30 European Union and European Economic Area able to access more than 200 tokenized U.S stocks and exchange-traded fund. eToro has also announced a similar initiative.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8-9.88%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0754+30.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006606-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
SIX$0.01936-0.36%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000079-21.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:24

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July