Solana Mobile Ships 150K Seeker Phones to 50+ Countries, SOL Jumps 2%

CryptoNews
2025/08/06 00:30
Solana Mobile has initiated the rollout of its second-generation Seeker smartphone, with an initial pre-order batch of 150,000 devices now shipping to customers across more than 50 countries worldwide.

The company confirmed through an August 4 announcement on X that tens of thousands of Seeker units are currently en route to customers.

Early recipients have verified the delivery and reported that the device is priced between $450-$500, featuring premium specifications including a MediaTek 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging capability.

The Seeker also comes with Web3-specific functionalities such as side fingerprint authentication via Seed Vault Wallet integration and an enhanced Solana dApp Store.

Solana Seeker’s Decentralized Mobile Infrastructure Challenges Apple & Google Tech

The Solana Seeker smartphone, first revealed in September 2024, represents the successor to the Saga, Solana’s inaugural crypto-native device in its series of Web3-integrated mobile offerings.

Market projections suggest the Seeker is positioned to generate approximately $67.5 million in gross revenue for Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of blockchain technology firm Solana Labs.

Through the Seeker, Solana Mobile seeks to decentralize device economics and incentive structures. This vision is powered by TEEPIN (Trusted Execution Environment Platform Infrastructure Network), a technological framework.

The system connects hardware components, verified software, users, and network Guardians to establish a truly decentralized mobile platform.

Emmett Hollyer, general manager at Solana Mobile, emphasizes that the Seeker focuses on creating “rewarding” ecosystem connections rather than traditional mobile experiences.

Hollyer explains, “It revolutionizes the conventional mobile business model by providing stakeholders with actual platform ownership.

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs, articulates the ambitious goal of establishing a premium mobile ecosystem capable of competing with industry giants Google and Apple.

He further elaborates on the technical possibilities: “For instance, when the Seeker mobile generates proprietary keys guaranteed against leakage, it can implement independent double-spend protection completely offline. Users could transmit or receive tokens, even execute smart contracts, without blockchain interaction or finalization delays.

Solana SKR Token Airdrop Could Mirror BONK’s 30M Token Bonanza

The Solana Seeker includes a Genesis NFT providing owners access to future airdrops, exclusive content, and reward programs, with particular focus on the planned native ecosystem token, SKR.

SKR represents the native ecosystem token for Solana mobile devices, operating on Solana’s layer-1 blockchain and expected to be “airdropped directly to builders and users for ecosystem participation.”

Many industry observers believe the SKR token airdrop could replicate the success of the BONK airdrop that revitalized Saga sales after months of sluggish performance.

Market sentiment suggests strong potential for rapid sellout and contribution to the anticipated “Solana summer” positive momentum.

The Solana Network and its ecosystem have demonstrated strong performance throughout 2025, positively influencing SOL cryptocurrency valuations.

While SOL remains down year-to-date, the asset shows renewed upward momentum and appears positioned to challenge the $200 resistance level.

Solana Mobile Begins Second-Gen Seeker Phone Rollout Across 50+ CountriesSource: TradingView

The Seeker mobile rollout announcement has already driven SOL prices up by 2.12%, with many analysts believing further gains could mirror the 14% surge witnessed when the Android device was initially unveiled at Token 2049 in Singapore.

The potential approval of the first spot SOL ETFs by the SEC could serve as an additional rally catalyst.

Recently, major firms, including Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Canary Capital, and CoinShares, submitted amended S-1 registration statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, increasing approval odds to over 95%.

Should these developments progress favorably, SOL could target the $200-$250 range by fall, positioning the Seeker launch within a broader positive market cycle for the Solana ecosystem.

