Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

CryptoNews
2025/08/06 04:02
LightLink
LL$0.01426-0.20%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03325-7.99%
Sex Token
SEX$48,500.51-2.07%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000009-35.71%
fact
FACT$3.12+13.04%

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it’s unlikely that he’ll run for a third term, despite the fact that he’d “like to,” per a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box.

Donald Trump Talks Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits

In an August 5 interview with the media program, the newly inaugurated U.S. president hinted at his desire to run for a constitutionally prohibited third term.

“I’d like to run,” Trump said. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Trump indicated in March that he could seek out an additional term in 2028, telling NBC News’ Kristin Welker that he has “methods” he can pursue.

“You know, we’re very popular,” he told NBC at the time. “And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that.”

Ratified on February 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment strictly prohibits people from being elected to the office of the presidency more than twice.

Should Trump choose to seek re-election at the end of his second term, he would be in direct violation of the Constitution.

Polymarket Bettors Place 2028 Odds

Polymarket bettors have already made their predictions for the 48th president come 2028—a new poll on the decentralized prediction market shows.

According to the poll, 55% of Polymarket bettors predict that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will become the next U.S. president, while just 4% believe Trump will continue for a third term.

Other potential candidates favored by Polymarket bettors include United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media personality Tucker Carlson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations, has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his potential association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s political opponents have also criticized his ventures in the blockchain space, particularly in regard to his namesake $TRUMP memecoin.

However, whether Polymarket bettors are correct in their predictions remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8-9.88%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0754+30.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+12.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006606-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
SIX$0.01936-0.36%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000079-21.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:24

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July