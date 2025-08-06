The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

2025/08/06 08:18
PANews reported on August 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four battles against ETH" continued to short ETH. At 6 a.m., he was still increasing his short ETH position and currently holds a short position of up to 70,000 ETH (US$252 million).

Position status: 15x short 70,000 ETH, worth US$252 million, opening price US$3,618, liquidation price US$3,686.

