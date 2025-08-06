Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.

PANews reported on August 6th that Jupiter, the Solana ecosystem DEX, announced on the X platform that its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, will be launched in phases, starting with a private beta launch today for those on the waitlist. The official public launch later this August will offer loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) up to 95%, near-zero liquidation penalties, multiple vaults, and generous annualized yields (APYs).

Earlier in May, Jupiter announced that it would launch the lending protocol Jupiter Lend on Solana .