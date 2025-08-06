Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used due to its accuracy and convenience. Biometric recognition technology allows for the rapid collection, analysis, storage, and identification of facial, fingerprint, iris, body shape, and gait data, bringing significant convenience to our lives. However, the potential risks of data leakage associated with this collection should not be ignored. Publicly available cases have revealed that a foreign company, under the guise of issuing cryptocurrency tokens, scanned and collected user iris information worldwide and then transferred the data source, posing a threat to personal information security and even national security.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.