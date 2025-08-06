Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation will advance its work through four core goals: maintaining core infrastructure, expanding the ecosystem, developing token governance mechanisms and overseeing token and fee distribution, and promoting the protocol's transition to decentralization and maintaining transparency.

In the coming months, along with the release of Superform, the Foundation will release a token economics paper, protocol documentation, core governance proposals, and launch token functionality. Please note that the Foundation does not allow participation from users in restricted regions. UP is a utility token used for protocol coordination and does not represent equity, dividends, or any claim to future revenue.