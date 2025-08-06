The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back

PANews
2025/08/06 10:56

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff under former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, stated on Monday that liquidity staking could trigger a Lehman Brothers-style collapse in the cryptocurrency market. She claimed the SEC's stance is "endorsing double-collateralization" because liquidity staking creates synthetic tokens through intermediaries, allowing assets to be reused and amplifying risks due to decentralization, similar to the practices used by Lehman Brothers. This statement was strongly refuted by the cryptocurrency industry.

Expert Austin Campbell believes that many policymakers still view cryptocurrencies with outdated perspectives, and that the key to regulation lies in understanding who controls it. Blockchain lawyer Kurt Watkins claims Fischer's interpretation is exaggerated, and that the SEC's focus is on specific liquidity staking arrangements. Fischer's post also drew criticism from prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, with some calling him self-contradictory, others claiming he misleads the public, and others stating he either lacks understanding or is deliberately playing dumb. Fischer currently works for Better Markets, a policy group that previously opposed US Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

