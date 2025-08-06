Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced a correction, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling 0.76% to $113,000. Ethereum (ETH) plummeted 2.43%, falling below $3,600. Furthermore, the SocialFi sector, after a period of continuous growth, experienced a correction, falling another 6.04% over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Toncoin (TON) fell 7.39%.

At the same time, the NFT sector fell 5.56% in 24 hours, among which Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) fell 7.80%; the RWA sector fell 5.48%, Keeta (KTA) fell 11.53%, but MANTRA (OM) was relatively strong, rising 2.45%.

In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 1.53%, of which Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 2.52%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.93%, and within the sector, Mantle (MNT) rose for two consecutive days, up 8.55% in 24 hours; the Layer1 sector fell 2.88%, and Kaspa (KAS) fell 6.27%; the DeFi sector fell 3.65%, and Maker (MKR) fell 8.10%; the PayFi sector fell 3.77, and Stellar (XLM) fell 5.16%; the Meme sector fell 5.17%, and Bonk (BONK) fell 8.86%, but Pump.fun (PUMP) bucked the trend and rose 5.90%.