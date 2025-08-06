What caused Base blockchain’s 33-minute network outage?

Crypto.news
2025/08/06 11:39
The Root Network
ROOT$0.00339+1.74%
Solayer
LAYER$0.595-0.40%
OP
OP$0.667-1.62%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2351+7.94%

Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, experienced a 33-minute network outage on Aug. 5 after a faulty sequencer transition halted block production.

Summary
  • Base’s block production paused for 33 minutes on August 5 due to a misconfigured sequencer.
  • The outage was resolved manually, with infrastructure upgrades now underway.
  • Other recent outages include Hyperliquid and TON, showing scalability scaling risks.

A bug in Conductor, an OP (OP) Stack component that oversees Base’s high-availability sequencer cluster, was the root cause of the incident. According to a postmortem released by the Base team, the sequencer handoff mechanism chose a backup node that wasn’t fully provisioned, which caused a halt in transaction processing.

Sequencer handoff fails during on-chain congestion

The disruption began at 6:07 am UTC when the primary sequencer lagged due to a spike in on-chain activity. Conductor, designed to maintain uptime by rotating sequencers, elected a new node mid-provisioning.

Lacking full Conductor functionality, the replacement couldn’t initiate another handoff, leaving the chain unable to produce blocks. At 6:12 am, Base formally declared the incident and began mitigation steps.

By 6:40 am UTC, the team had manually transferred leadership to a healthy sequencer and resumed block production. No funds were lost during the event. Protocols like Aave (AAVE) and Moonwell avoided liquidation errors thanks to Chainlink’s (LINK) Sequencer Uptime Feed circuit breakers.

The team paused Conductor, manually coordinated a safe transition, and evaluated reorgarnization risks. The outage, which impacted Flashblocks, withdrawals, and deposits, lasted 33 minutes in total.

Infrastructure fixes in progress

Base plans to upgrade its infrastructure to ensure that all sequencers added to the cluster can execute handoffs in order to stop recurrence. Additional testing and monitoring enhancements will also be rolled out in the coming days.

The outage is Base’s first major downtime since September 2023, when the network was down for 43 minutes shortly after its public launch. The incident has renewed scrutiny of centralized sequencer architectures, especially as Base now secures over $4.1 billion in total value locked.

Base joins a growing list of recent L2 disruptions, including Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) July 29 API outage caused by a traffic spike, and TON’s 40-minute halt on June 1 during the DOGS token launch.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

PANews reported on August 6th that Stride, the Cosmos ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that following Cosmos' cancellation of its EVM plan, the Stride team has
Share
PANews2025/08/06 19:35
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years
SuperRare
RARE$0.05797-13.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 20:18
Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

PANews reported on August 6th that according to CoinDesk, clearing firm Marex has partnered with Brevan Howard Digital to become the first clearing bank to adopt JPMorgan Chase's blockchain settlement
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05024-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 20:03

Trending News

More

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021

Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients