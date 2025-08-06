Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $196 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 5, Eastern Time) was US$196 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$99.1117 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.944 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$77.4156 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$57.227 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$146.182 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.650 billion.

