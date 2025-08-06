The Ethereum Foundation announced the progress of its L1 expansion efforts, including new staff appointments and an increase in the mainnet's gas limit.

PANews reported on August 6 that the Ethereum Foundation stated that it will release updates for each workstream in the coming weeks, covering its progress, new initiatives, pending issues and cooperation opportunities. Today, we will first introduce the progress of the work related to "Extending L1": 1. Appoint Marius van der Wijden as co-leader of the L1 scale expansion project with Ansgar Dietrichs and Tim Beiko; 2. After Berlinterop, the main network Gas limit increased to 45 million, which is the first step towards 100 million Gas and higher; 3. All major execution layer clients have deployed the pre-merge historical data expiration function, which greatly reduces node disk usage; 4. Block-level access lists (BALs) are being considered as headline candidates for the Glamsterdam upgrade; 5. Computation and state benchmarking work is underway to better manage EVM resource pricing and performance bottlenecks; 6. With the development of the ZK-based prover client prototype, the path to zkEVM real-time proof is becoming more specific; 7. Still recruiting a performance engineering director: the application deadline is August 10.

