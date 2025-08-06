BitBridge to go public as a Bitcoin finance company and launch Bitcoin loan products

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, BitBridge Capital Strategies will begin trading under the ticker symbol "BTTL" at the end of the third quarter, with plans to list on the Nasdaq thereafter. This move follows the company's merger with Green Mountain Merger Inc. Unlike other Bitcoin reserve companies, BitBridge Capital Strategies has no traditional operations, focusing instead on expanding the Bitcoin economy, building reserves, and using Bitcoin as a strategic asset to create long-term shareholder value. The company also plans to launch a Bitcoin loan product. Furthermore, to expand its core Bitcoin business, it intends to sponsor a prominent college football team and launch an educational podcast hosted by CEO and Chairman Paul Jaber.

