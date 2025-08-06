LD Capital founder: After mid-August, we may see the expectation of a September interest rate cut, and the recent pullbacks are all buying opportunities

PANews reported on August 6th that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua posted on the X platform: "ETH has been experiencing some volatility due to macroeconomic factors such as the US stock market and tariffs. We expect a bull market trend to begin after mid-August, driven by expectations of a September interest rate cut. All recent pullbacks are buying opportunities. Patience is indeed crucial. We recently saw the brilliant performance of Galaxy Digital, and at the same time, we founded Liquid Digital + Liquid Digital Capital (LD Capital). We worked in the capital market for many years because it was easy to invest, but we didn't have the patience to hone our digital infrastructure, ultimately missing out on significant gains."

