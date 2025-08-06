LD Capital founder: After mid-August, we may see the expectation of a September interest rate cut, and the recent pullbacks are all buying opportunities

PANews
2025/08/06 14:16
LIHUA
LIHUA$0.000000099-30.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04909+0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$3,620.75-0.02%

PANews reported on August 6th that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua posted on the X platform: "ETH has been experiencing some volatility due to macroeconomic factors such as the US stock market and tariffs. We expect a bull market trend to begin after mid-August, driven by expectations of a September interest rate cut. All recent pullbacks are buying opportunities. Patience is indeed crucial. We recently saw the brilliant performance of Galaxy Digital, and at the same time, we founded Liquid Digital + Liquid Digital Capital (LD Capital). We worked in the capital market for many years because it was easy to invest, but we didn't have the patience to hone our digital infrastructure, ultimately missing out on significant gains."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

PANews reported on August 6th that Stride, the Cosmos ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that following Cosmos' cancellation of its EVM plan, the Stride team has
Share
PANews2025/08/06 19:35
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years
SuperRare
RARE$0.05797-13.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 20:18
Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

PANews reported on August 6th that according to CoinDesk, clearing firm Marex has partnered with Brevan Howard Digital to become the first clearing bank to adopt JPMorgan Chase's blockchain settlement
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05024-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 20:03

Trending News

More

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021

Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients