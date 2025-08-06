Celer Launches cBridge Support for Unichain, Enabling ETH Cross-Chain Bridging

PANews reported on August 6 that Celer announced that its cBridge now supports Unichain. Users can use cBridge to quickly transfer ETH between Unichain and 12 blockchain ecosystems including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Optimism, etc.

Unichain, built on the OP Stack, is positioned as a high-performance DeFi chain with a 1-second block time and a community-friendly economic model. Celer also plans to introduce a cross-chain messaging framework to support cross-chain dApp development and explore features such as NFT bridging and reward redemption. Furthermore, to promote the development of the Unichain ecosystem, Celer will provide a daily reward of 5,480 CELR to ETH liquidity providers, with no fixed end date.