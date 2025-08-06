Espresso will airdrop additional tokens, including 25,000 $ESP, 33% of the subscription amount, and an additional 10% for NFT holders.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Espresso Foundation, a foundation focused on building Rollup-native infrastructure, announced the conclusion of its community token sale on the KaitoAI platform, with demand far exceeding the $4 million supply of $ESP tokens. Due to the oversubscription, actual allocation was based on factors such as the timing of the subscription, holdings of Composables NFTs, and influence in the L2 space.

To reward supporters, Espresso will airdrop additional tokens, including a fixed 25,000 $ESP, 33% of the subscription amount, and an additional 10% for Composables NFT holders. These tokens will be fully unlocked at the launch of the project.

Earlier news, encryption infrastructure company Espresso Systems completed $28 million in Series B financing, led by a16z crypto .