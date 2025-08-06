Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.1, now available to paying users

PANews reported on August 6th that Anthropic officially released Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade to Opus 4 in terms of agent tasks, real-world programming, and reasoning capabilities. Opus 4.1 is now available to paid Claude users and Claude Code, and is also supported via API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Anthropic also announced that more significant model upgrades will be released in the coming weeks.

Additionally, federal departments and agencies can now purchase Claude more quickly and easily through the GSA Schedule, helping transform workflows while ensuring compliance with federal security and compliance requirements.