KGeN Phase 1 Launches, Opening rKGEN Collection and Staking

PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized gaming network KGeN has officially launched its first phase, allowing users to claim and stake rKGEN tokens. rKGEN is a pre-launch token for KGEN and can be redeemed at a 1:1 ratio for $KGEN after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Earlier news reported that the decentralized game player network KGeN completed US$10 million in financing, led by Aptos Labs .