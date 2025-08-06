KakaoBank, South Korea's largest online bank, is evaluating issuing a Korean won stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , KakaoBank , the online-only bank under South Korean IT giant Kakao , CFO Kwon Tae-hoon stated at its semi-annual earnings conference that the bank is evaluating the issuance or custody of digital assets and is collaborating with the group's stablecoin working group to develop a presence in the Korean won stablecoin market. The bank has participated in the Bank of Korea's CBDC pilot program and has experience in Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) monitoring. Operating profit increased 11% to 353.2 billion won in the first half of the year, with deposits reaching 63.7 trillion won and approximately 25.86 million users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.