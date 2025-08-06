PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks

According to PancakeSwap's official blog post on August 6, PancakeSwap Perpetuals has added a new "Stock Perpetuals" category, now offering trading of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) perpetual contracts with up to 25x leverage. All funds are fully custodied and settled on the BNB Chain. Stock perpetuals are only available during US stock trading hours (1:30 PM - 8:00 PM UTC, Monday through Friday).

