Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

PANews reported on August 6th that Stride, the Cosmos ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that following Cosmos' cancellation of its EVM plan, the Stride team has reached a settlement with the other party, settling related obligations and extending the project's operating funding. Existing liquidity staking operations will continue to operate normally, and related revenue will continue to be used to repurchase and burn STRD in the secondary market. Stride plans to explore new revenue-generating product lines outside of the Cosmos ecosystem during August and will announce more information once substantial progress is made.

