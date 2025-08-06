ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves

PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ, a dual-listed company on Nasdaq and Tel Aviv, has completed its first round of private financing, raising $5 million at a price of $2 per share (or prepaid warrants) and including two warrants with an exercise price of $3.06 per share. This round represents the first phase of a $180 million private placement . Following shareholder approval of the remaining funds, the company plans to use approximately 95% of the proceeds, after repayment of the promissory note, to establish a Bitcoin reserve, making it the first dual-listed company to implement a long-term BTC vault strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.