Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

2025/08/06 20:18
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years contributed $362 million, or approximately 35.8%, a rare occurrence that may reflect internal transfers or genuine withdrawals. Furthermore, users who held their coins for one to two years also realized $93 million in profits, indicating significant profit-taking.

