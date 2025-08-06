Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $ 238 billion in July , a 70% month-over-month increase and the highest level since December 2021. The network processed 46.67 million transactions, a new monthly record, and the number of active addresses reached 17.55 million, approaching its all-time peak. The 7 -day moving average shows daily transaction volume approaching 1.66 million, close to its peak in May 2021. ETH's price rose to $ 3,700 at the end of the month, a multi-year high.

