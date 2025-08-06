Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients

PANews reported on August 6th that Lynq, the digital asset settlement network jointly developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, has officially welcomed its first institutional clients. These include prominent market makers, OTC trading platforms, and liquidity providers such as 1Konto, StoneX, Archax, FinchTrade, GSR, JST Digital, and 677 Financial Group. The Lynq platform, based on Arca's issued U.S. Treasury bond funds, supports 24/7 real-time settlement and "revenue in transit" functionality, aiming to fill the capital management gap left by the exits of Signature and Silvergate banks. Currently, over 50 institutions are in the onboarding process, with US Bank providing cash custody services for the platform.

