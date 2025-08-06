Mining company IREN's July revenue hit a new high of $86 million, producing a total of 728 BTC

PANews
2025/08/06 20:29
Bitcoin
BTC$114,247.76+0.44%

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq-listed mining company IREN announced July operating results, reporting $86 million in revenue and $66 million in hardware profit, both breaking monthly records. The average hash rate for the month was 45.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), producing 728 BTC, with a per-BTC revenue of $114,900. The AI Cloud business is purchasing an additional 2,400 NVIDIA B200/B300 GPUs, with the first batch of 256 already contracted. The Childress 50 MW liquid-cooled AI data center is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

