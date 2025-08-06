Mining company IREN's July revenue hit a new high of $86 million, producing a total of 728 BTC

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq-listed mining company IREN announced July operating results, reporting $86 million in revenue and $66 million in hardware profit, both breaking monthly records. The average hash rate for the month was 45.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), producing 728 BTC, with a per-BTC revenue of $114,900. The AI Cloud business is purchasing an additional 2,400 NVIDIA B200/B300 GPUs, with the first batch of 256 already contracted. The Childress 50 MW liquid-cooled AI data center is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

